6 Ways to Go Mainstream and Develop Your Brand

I’ve been getting the same question a lot from you guys, so I took a minute to record a quick solo round episode to answer it.
The question is:
How do I get mainstream press and eyes on my brand?
Great question.
It’s one I’ve been working on for years, and I can’t overestimate the importance of it to build your business.
So many doors have opened to me since I really invested in getting mainstream press and influencers to notice me. It’s worth it!
I kept this episode straight forward and to the point, so take notes and let me know if you found it helpful!
Here are my best tips for going mainstream with your brand on Episode 421 of The School of Greatness.
