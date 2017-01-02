Growth

The Power of Reflection

How can we grow if we don't look at what's working and what's not working?
The Power of Reflection
Image credit: Shutterstock
  • ---Shares
Lewis Howes
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I’m guessing you’re thinking about how this year went. Me too. And that’s a good thing!

No matter how “good” or “bad” you think you did this year, there’s value in taking an honest look at the results you created (or didn’t) without judging yourself.

How can we grow if we don’t look at what’s working and what’s not working?

I have a little different spin on how to do this and I’m sharing it in 5 Minute Friday on Episode 423 on The School of Greatness.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Lewis Howes

5 Steps to Your Greatest Year Ever

Focus On Giving

James Altucher: Reinvent Yourself and Create the Future

Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...

Growth Strategies Motivation Entrepreneur Mindset Growth Make 2017 Your Year
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox