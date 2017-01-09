Millionaire Success Habits from Dean Graziosi

We’ve had some incredible people come on The School of Greatness to talk about the keys to wealth, success and fulfillment.
Legends like Tony Robbins and Jack Canfield have shared their best tips and habits, and their episodes have become some of the most popular.
Today’s guest is another one of these legends. Dean Graziosi was on TV everyday for 17 years straight -- because his infomercials around real estate training were that successful and popular.
He is a multiple NYT bestselling author, the top real estate trainer in the world and is friends with the best of the best.
But, like many other greats, he didn’t start with much.
Dyslexic, broke, coming from a family that always struggled with money, Dean is an incredible example of turning your story around because you chose to.
We met years ago through a mutual friend but this is the first time we got to sit down and really dive into his brilliant mind and how he has created what he has created.
I was hanging on every word (and not just because he’s a great storyteller) because Dean’s style of teaching, talking, writing and explaining is so easy to understand, no matter who you are.
We covered his top habits for millionaire-level success, and he told me some stories that made me tear up.
I’m really excited to share the wisdom and passion Dean shares in Episode 428.
