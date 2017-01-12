These Are the Oldest Businesses in Every State

A number of businesses have been around since before our nation was even established. In fact, some of the oldest businesses in the U.S. date back to the early 1600s.
These companies have consistently offered their products and services for centuries. In some cases, they’ve become the backbone of their communities.
They also serve as inspiration to their fellow local businesses. From town pubs to newspapers to law firms, many of the oldest businesses are small businesses.
One can’t help but wonder what’s kept these companies afloat for hundreds of years. Most have had to adapt and find their niche. In California, the longest surviving business is aluminum manufacturing company Ducommun, which started as a hardware store during the Gold Rush in 1849. Today, it supplies aluminum to the aerospace industry.
For others, it’s their reputation that sustains them. C.D. Peacock Jewelry in Chicago, which opened in 1837 -- the same year Chicago officially became a city -- is Illinois’s oldest existing business and has a history of selling to the rich and famous.
From local restaurants to statewide manufacturing businesses, these long-standing companies vary by size and industry.
To find out the oldest business in your state, check out Busy Beaver’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
