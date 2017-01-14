4 Ways to Overcome Post-Holiday Blues

After the holidays, which are full of fun and joy, returning back to a regular routine can be difficult. While almost everyone doesn’t like going back to work especially after the joy of the holidays, you should face the reality and do your best to adjust and be productive again. In order to prevent the post-holiday blues, you have to do a little bit of planning and accept that it is over so that you can get back to the right mindset.
Below are some helpful tips which will help you to resume your regular routine.
1. Return home early
If you went out of town, return back home from the holidays one day early, so you can have a day to rest. This will give you time to adjust to your normal daily life and help you recover from your journey. You can run some errands such as buying groceries, unpacking your luggage and doing laundry. If you return on Sunday, you can also take Monday off so you only work for four days during your first week after the holidays.
2. Take care of your eating habits
During holidays, you generally overeat so preparing a healthy meal for your lunch will help you feel that you are actually returning back to your normal life. A healthy meal will also be good for your diet and prevent you from gaining weight. Some people gain weight during holidays due to the food they eat at parties so paying attention to what you eat in the office after the holidays will help you go back to your regular weight.
3. Remember your experiences
Instead of whining that the holidays are over, choose some of your favorite holiday photos and print them out. Decorate your desk with them along with some of your favorite holiday decorations. Keeping them around will remind you of good memories and be a positive trigger. You can also set your photos as background images on your desktop or phone.
4. Plan fun activities for January
Instead of facing a blank January calendar, plan some fun activities like a weekend ski trip or going to the movies. Having new things to look forward to will keep you motivated and busy. The only thing you need to is to get out and enjoy the winter.