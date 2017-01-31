The Books, Podcasts and TED Talks You Need to Stay Committed to Your Goals

Reader Resource
It’s 2017 and you’re probably staring a list of hefty resolutions. Good job. You’ve got some goals set up that you want to achieve. But here comes the hard part: maintaining those goals.
Just a few weeks in and you may be feeling a bit discouraged -- but don’t back down now. All you need is a little inspiration, and we’ve got just the solution.
Check out these books, podcasts and TED Talks to motivate you to stay on track.
Books
7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey
Released in 1989, this national bestseller remains one of the most popular self-help books. 7 Habits of Highly Effective People takes an “inside out” approach -- change starting from within -- to effectiveness based on principles and character.
Covey explains how our character is shaped by our habits, which is why it is important to develop habits that promote success and effectiveness. Being proactive, prioritizing tasks, thinking positively are just a few of the habits people should instill in themselves to in order to become successful.
It all starts with you.
You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero
Author, speaker and life coach Jen Sincero has some great (and blunt) advice to help you jumpstart the new year and goals in her book You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life. This entertaining “how-to guide” covers tough areas like money, relationships, career and happiness. She helps you get rid of any self-sabotaging beliefs and start living life to the fullest. Perfect for someone looking to turn around their mindset and start 2017 off right.
Before Happiness: Five Actionable Strategies to Create a Positive Path to Success by Shawn Achor
If you’re feeling discouraged, Shawn Achor’s book Before Happiness: Five Actionable Strategies to Create a Positive Path to Success will get you motivated. Before people can be successful or happy, the book helps people realize that positive change is even possible. It teaches readers how to have a positive outlook on the world, which will then help and motivate them to achieve personal and professional goals.
Podcasts
“Life Is a Marathon”
With a motto like, “Life is a marathon, so let’s train for it!” this podcast is sure to keep you motivated all year round. Its host, Bruce Van Horn, covers a variety of topics like self esteem, personal development, personal branding and positive thinking. Van Horn shares important information, life hacks and stories aimed to motivate and inspire listeners and to help them live life to the fullest.
"The Tim Ferriss Show"
Bestselling author, entrepreneur and public speaker, Tim Ferriss -- best known for his 40-hour how-to themes -- shares his knowledge of success, productivity and motivation through weekly podcast episodes on “The Tim Ferriss Show.”
In the show, Ferriss digs into the success of famous people around the world and discovers what tools and tactics listeners can learn from them. From episodes labeled “Becoming the Best Version of You” to “The Art of Storytelling,” there’s much to be learned from Ferriss and his show.
“Operation Self Reset”
Jake Nawrocki is the founder of Operation Self Reset, a resource for improving your daily life and helping you reach success. From blogs to podcasts to videos, Nawrocki discusses ways to be motivated and confident, and reach your true potential. His goal is to help you change from the person you are into the person you want to be. The podcast’s name, Operation Self Reset, says it all. Nawrocki will help you reset and live the life you’ve always dreamed of in 2017.
TED Talks
“Grit: The power of passion and perseverance” by Angela Lee Duckworth
At 27 years old, Angela Lee Duckworth quit her demanding job in business management consulting and began teaching seventh grade math at a New York City public school.
At her new job, Duckworth noticed that it wasn’t the smartest kids in the class that were succeeding but instead, those that possessed grit.
She later went on to study what makes people successful and came to the conclusion that it was passion and perseverance, not your IQ. In her TED Talk “Grit: The power of passion and perseverance,” Duckworth explains how you can use grit to motivate and push you towards success.
“Why we do what we do” by Tony Robbins
As one of the most viewed TED Talks of all time, businessman and bestselling author Tony Robbins goes over the six universal needs that drive human behavior in “Why we do what we do.” He explains how certainty, significance, variety, love/connection, growth and contributions influence our thoughts, feelings and actions. By having a handle and understanding of each, we’re able to take control of our lives and live to the fullest.
“Do what you love (no excuses!)” by Gary Vaynerchuk
Look in the mirror and ask yourself: “What do I want to do?” If you love what you do, you will win, explains Vaynerchuk in his 2008 TED talk “Do what you love (no excuses!).” From transparency to patience, there are certain elements that Vaynerchuk says are needed to succeed. But it all starts with pursuing your passions.
“My year of saying yes to everything,” Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes is a producer, screenwriter and author best known for her work in popular television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Scandal.
In her TED Talk “My year of saying yes to everything,” Rhimes tells her audience about the year she said “yes” to all the things that scared her and pushed her out of her comfort zone. And by doing these things that scared her, her fears vanished. She used her “year of yes” to get her “hum” back -- the feeling of striving for greatness at all costs -- and the more she freed herself and said yes, she became inspired and passionate.
