FBI Director James Comey Will Speak at This Year's SXSW

SXSW, the annual Austin festival celebrating music, technology and music, is known for bringing in at least a few huge names ripped from the headlines of the day.
2014 saw a conversation with Edward Snowden and the ACLU on mass surveillance, one that needed to be held virtually, since the former NSA worker couldn’t freely return the United States.
Then there was last year’s appearance by President Barack Obama held in a packed hall. It was a SXSW keynote by a sitting president.
Related: FBI Director, Again, Says You Should Tape Over Your Webcam
Today, the conference announced another buzz-maker: FBI director James Comey. Comey became a central figure during last year's election cycle thanks to debates surrounding Hillary Clinton's private email server. The head of the nation’s top law enforcement agency will talk with Jeffrey Herbst, CEO of the Newseum, about cybersecurity issues as part of the event’s government track.
According its event page online, the event will cover the following questions: “What threats do we face from terrorist groups overseas and from homegrown violent extremists? Does the FBI have the tools and the resources needed to confront emerging cyber issues? How does encryption impact the work of law enforcement? Can we strike the right balance between privacy, public safety and security?”
The talk takes place Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m. and is limited to registered attendees.