Starting a Business

Want to Wow Potential Investors? You Have 19 Seconds.

Here's one CEO's roadmap for taking an idea out of your head and getting it into the market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Wow Potential Investors? You Have 19 Seconds.
Image credit: Ullstein Bild | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do you do when you sell a company for $100 million? Make another one, of course.

That's what Barry Hinckley, who co-founded and sold the HR software company Bullhorn for $100 million, just did. Last month marked the official launch of his new app, Yotme, a kind of Linkedin for nightlife that allows pre-approved members of similar demographics to combine and conquer various get-togethers throughout their respective cities.

In one business-oriented application, it has been adopted by publicists who are tasked with getting members of the media to attend event-promotions showcasing the latest sneakers, handbags, booze, etc. Yotme lets them efficiently connect with the kind of influencers and reviewers they hope will be eager to spread the word. (A recent event in Boston sponsored by Makers Mark and Effen Vodka, sold out within hours of posting). 

Related: Tim Ferriss, Dwayne Johnson and More Dish Out Advice on Entrepreneurship, Success and Motivation 

“There are days as the single-father of two kids, the steady paycheck and corner office security of my former company would be welcome,” 50-year-old Hinckley told Entrepreneur. “Bullhorn sold for over $100 million and I’m pretty convinced I can build a billion dollar company this time…or die trying.” 

Entrepreneur picked Hinckley’s brain to break down his business-building process.

Related: 40 Reactions (and Counting) to Trump's Travel Ban From Richard Branson to Sheryl Sandberg

See the need and fill it 

Observation mixed with notation was Hinckley’s signature cocktail when frequenting his favorite Boston bars. (The Rhode Island native divides his time between Beantown and a property in Newport). That time spent, in between tax-write-off tequilas (wicked!), led to some keen insights. “People often go to bars to meet people, but often end up paying a lot for drinks and only talking to the people they came with,” says Hinckley. “I thought, what if you gathered groups, in a trusted community where they could interact, share the experience, and make new friends…people would be attracted to a model like that. It turns out I was right.” 

Perfecting the pitch

When it comes to calling on prospective investors, Hinckley is quick to suggest two simple salvos: Don’t sound desperate and keep it quick.  

“I can tell you from my cold calling days -- that you actually have 19 seconds to get your point across,” says Hinckley. “Never go for the big ask out of the gate, then over time build a bridge upon which you can deliver the real ask -- many people just try to force the process but it doesn’t work that way.”  

Related: Underdogs Can’t Win Being Copycats

Have some history 

Hinckley used his own funds for the initial soft launch and required technology. A former partner at Bullhorn brought in the angel investor. “It’s a lot easier if you’ve already succeeded once in the start up game -- people are more confident in your chances of success if you’ve made them money once.” 

Be focused, but not too focused 

Hinckley built a platform broad enough that the market will find ways to use it in ways that his staff hasn’t imagined. He maintains that the overall zeitgeist is always smarter than any one person and he’s already getting an “adventure travel” demo that his people never saw coming. “Many first timers start a company and launch a product to solve a micro problem,” says Hinckley. “If they don’t succeed, there’s no territory to retreat and regroup, which usually kills the endeavor.”  

Be ready to trash a lot of hard work

Hinckley notes building -- and then subsequently abandoning -- an early, overseas version of Yotme as one of the many growing pains involved with a start up. “You always wish you could have known then what we know now," laments Hinckley.  “It can be agonizing if you overthink it, but you just have to realize failing is part of the process of succeeding.” 

Related: 4 Tactics to Help Your Company Avoid the Top Startup Killer

Live your idea 

"As you get older social circles tend to get smaller, or focused around work or kids, I have figured out a way to expand my social circle,” says Hinckley. “I love meeting people and with this app, there’s an understood expectation that everyone is there for just that reason. When you’re at an event and look around, no one is on their phones, everyone’s engaged in conversation -- shocking but true!”  

Sometimes the product creates the message 

As start-ups work to finesse their message -- sometimes the product makes produces the mantra itself. “Yotme events made me realize that most people in the world are good and we have more in common than we have differences, across all cultures,” notes Hinckley. “You’ll find that there are amazing people out there willing to find something to agree on and start from there…we need more of that.” 

Related: This Entrepreneur Loves to Have the Odds Stacked Against Him

  

 

 

 

 

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market