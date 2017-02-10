Chocolate Lovers, Have We Got the Perfect Job for You

This part-time gig sounds like a pretty sweet deal. (Wait for it.)
Mondelez International, the Hanover, N.J., snack company that owns brands such as Nabisco and Cadbury, is searching for a "Chocolate and Beverage Taster." The role is at the Reading Science Centre in Reading, England, a part of the company that researches and develops new products.
Related: 4 Ways Chocolate-Chip Cookies Helped an Entrepreneur Become a Better Leader
The requirements are simple. The job listing only asks that candidates be excited to try new projects, be able to give an honest opinion and have “a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection.”
So if you’re a team player with a discerning palate and extensive vocabulary, why not give it a shot?
You would only need to be available for seven and half hours every week -- shifts are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12:15 to 2.45 p.m. So maybe have a light lunch those days.
Nina Zipkin
Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
Read more