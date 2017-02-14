Elon Musk's Vision of the Future Includes Cyborgs

Elon Musk is famously wary of artificial intelligence and has talked a lot about what its rise could mean for the general safety of the human race.
This week, Musk was in Dubai to roll out Tesla in the United Arab Emirates and speak at the World Government Summit.
Talking about the future of AI, he said he could foresee a time when, in order to stay relevant in a robot world, humans would merge with computers and machines to become cyborgs.
"Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence," said Musk according to a CNBC report, adding that “some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.”
It sounds a little outlandish, sure, but this is also the same guy who entertain the idea that we are all living in a video game simulation and just don’t know it.
Musk also said at the Summit that he anticipated self-driving car technology would “happen much faster than people realize and it's going to be a great convenience," but that there was a need to figure out new jobs for people who currently are employed to drive.
Nina Zipkin
Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
