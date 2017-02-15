BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

The creator of the iconic "CrackBerry" has fallen far behind its competitors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read

It’s official -- BlackBerry has finally been pushed out of the iPhone and Android-infused smartphone market.

Marking the end of an era, the Canadian mobile company’s share of the smartphone market has officially reached 0.0 percent, Business Insider reports.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, BlackBerry held a sliver of market share -- approximately 0.0482 percent -- and sold only 207,900 devices running on BlackBerry’s operating system, according to Gartner research. Smartphone manufacturers worldwide sold 431 million units that quarter, with 352.7 million of those running on Android operating systems and 77 million on Apple iOS.

Today, the amount of devices running on BlackBerry operating systems is extremely low. In the third quarter last year, BlackBerry’s OS had 0.1 percent market share. Many BlackBerry devices now run on Android, though those also make up a small proportion of the overall smartphone market. Throughout 2016, BlackBerry didn’t release any new phones that run on its mobile operating system, BB10.

However, the company is adamant that the OS isn’t dead. "BB10 has a strong following around the world in enterprise and government, as well as consumers in particular markets," Alex Thurber, BlackBerry’s senior vice president for global device sales, told The Financial Post.

Before the rise of the iPhone and Samsung smartphones, the “CrackBerry” was the handheld computer of choice for business professionals. In September 2016, BlackBerry announced it would stop making its own phones and rely on third-party partners for any BlackBerry-branded devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year