Verizon

After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million

Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion, down from $4.8 billion.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million
Image credit: Northfoto | Shutterstock
Executive Editor, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Yahoo's massive data breach has officially caused more than customer headaches.

Verizon has reduced its purchase price of Yahoo by $350 million due to Yahoo's security breaches, the companies announced today. Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion in cash, down from $4.8 billion.

In a statement, the companies said "Verizon and Yahoo will share certain legal and regulatory liabilities arising from certain data breaches incurred by Yahoo."

Specifically, Yahoo will be responsible for 50 percent of any cash fines handed down by the feds (other than the Securities and Exchange Commission) or incurred in lawsuits. Yahoo is still on the hook for shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations.

"The amended terms of the agreement provide a fair and favorable outcome for shareholders. It provides protections for both sides and delivers a clear path to close the transaction in the second quarter," Marni Walden, Verizon executive vice president and president of product innovation and new businesses, said in a statement.

Verizon announced plans to acquire Yahoo's "operating business" in July. Two months later, Yahoo confirmed that data associated with least 500 million user accounts was stolen in a 2014 breach of its network. In December, Yahoo announced that more than 1 billion Yahoo accounts were hacked. That hack occurred in August 2013, and compromised names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, passwords and security questions and answers.

At the time, Yahoo also said it was investigating reports of forged cookies that may be connected to the hack announced in September. This month, Yahoo started notifying users affected by those forged cookies.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Verizon

Yahoo and AOL Are Part of Verizon's New 'Oath' Brand

Verizon

After Breach, Verizon Drops Yahoo Purchase Price by $350 Million

Verizon

Verizon Says Yahoo Hack Is 'Material,' Could Affect Deal