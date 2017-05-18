The Rise and Continuing Evolution of the Digitally Native Vertical Brand

As a result of the rising number of ecommerce companies and the growth of online sales, some physical retailers are dramatically downsizing or going bankrupt. The number of bankruptcy filings by U.S. retailers with at least $250 million in liabilities nearly doubled in 2016 and will continue to take center stage in bankruptcy courts in 2017.

But a secondary reason leading to this sea of change is a renaissance in innovation among ecommerce players. Jeff Jones, a managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz, refers to this as "ecommerce 2.0." The brands emerging in the retail sector that are seeing the greatest growth are quite different from their ecommerce predecessors. These digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs), or v-commerce brands for short, are trailblazing entirely new approaches to retail. Digitally native vertical brands, a term coined by Bonobos founder Andy Dunn, follow specific criteria.

