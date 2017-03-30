Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New Franchises of 2017

This story appears in the April 2017
issue of Entrepreneur
Call it a trend: Each year we see a rising number of new and established companies grow their brand through franchising. To wit, more than 22 percent of the 988 companies that submitted their information for Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking started franchising in the past five years. You’ll find the top 100 here. These newcomers are helping to shape the franchise industry’s future with innovative products and services, creative marketing methods and ever-evolving technological tools. Bottom line: They offer new franchise owners the chance to latch onto the next big thing.
The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received when run through our Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. However, the list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Finding the right opportunity for you, whether it’s with a new franchisor or an established one, requires doing your own extensive research. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can before you buy.
