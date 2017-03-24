Instagram

Instagram Blurs Out 'Sensitive' Photos

The blurry screen will be placed over content that has not violated Instagram's policies, but was reported by someone and confirmed to be 'sensitive' by a member of Instagram's review team.
Image credit: ArthurStock | Shutterstock
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If ignorance is bliss, Instagram is about to become a very serene place.

The Facebook-owned social network will soon begin blurring out photos and videos it deems "sensitive," so you don't have to see them in your feed or on someone's profile, unless you want to. The blurry screen will be placed over content that was reported by someone and confirmed to be "sensitive" by a member of Instagram's review team, but does not necessarily violate Instagram's policies.

That could include content shared by animal rights groups to expose animal testing conditions or animal abuse, or content that raises awareness of humanitarian crises around the world, such as famine and the impact of war, according to Instagram.

"This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app," Instagram co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom wrote in a blog post.

One can imagine that seeing this blurred-out filter would pique a person's curiosity and make them want to look. If so, just tap it to peep the content.

The change comes after Instagram two years ago updated its community guidelines to specifically ban photos and videos showing sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully nude buttocks. For the most part, photos of female nipples are also banned from Instagram, with the exception of post-mastectomy scarring, women breastfeeding and photos of paintings and sculptures.

Meanwhile, Instagram also today announced that two-factor authentication is now available for all users after a lengthy rollout. Enabling this feature means you'll need to enter a security code every time you log in, but that extra step provides an additional layer of security to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing your account. To enable it, tap the gear icon on your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication.

Finally, Instagram has set up a new site with information to help users stay safe on the platform. Learn how to block someone, filter comments you don't want to appear on your posts, control who sees your stories and more.

"Our teams are focused on making Instagram a kind, welcoming place for everyone and we're just getting started," Systrom wrote.

