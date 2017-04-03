How to Train Your Brain for Peak Performance

The top expert in bio-hacking is looking younger and healthier than ever. And he’s several years older than when I first met him.
I’m thinking you’re already familiar with him either because:
- You heard him on Episode 92 of the show
- You’ve had some delicious Bulletproof coffee
- You are obsessed with optimizing your body and brain and know he’s the leader in the industry
If not, let me introduce you to my friend Dave Asprey.
His story of getting into health and bio-hacking is pretty amazing (overweight, overworked corporate man turns into health phenomenon and starts a global movement around his Bulletproof Executive brand).
But what I love about Dave is his consistent commitment to continuing the research, experiments and evolution of his passion -- helping people become the absolute healthiest, highest performing versions of themselves.
“If your physical health isn’t working, your brain won’t work.”
So when he came out with his new book (all about managing your brain’s energy), I was stoked to find out his newest insights on this topic.
Dave has a great gift for explaining pretty complex biological systems in simple ways. I loved learning about how my body and brain work, and the simple things I can do every day to optimize the amount of energy in my brain.
Dave also tells funny stories and has a great perspective on life, so that didn’t hurt.
If you’re looking to train your brain to work at its very best, take notes in Episode 464 with Dave Asprey.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.
More from Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
Read more