Franchises

300 Franchises You Can Start With Nearly Any Budget

Be the boss for as little as $50,000.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
300 Franchises You Can Start With Nearly Any Budget
Image credit: aydinynr | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2017 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Interested in owning a business? 

You might be surprised by how relatively affordable that can be in the franchise world, home to a myriad of opportunities for just about every budget. So whatever you’re willing to spend, begin your search here with our lists of the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, less than $100,000 and less than $150,000.

The franchises on the following pages are ranked based on the scores they received in our annual Franchise 500 ranking, which is determined by a comprehensive analysis of each company’s costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. However, these lists are not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $50,000 »

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $100,000 »

Top 100 Franchises For Less Than $150,000 »

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Franchise Owner Gives Back to the Bahamas

Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020