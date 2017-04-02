18 Ways to Improve Your Resume (Infographic)

Having a standout resume is not easy. But if you’re on the market for a new job, it’s a necessity.
Once you’re able to impress a potential employer on paper, you’ll be able to get your foot in the door and land an interview. That’s easier said than done, and it all starts with crafting the perfect resume.
Instead of rushing to get your resume in with an employer, take the time to make sure it will actually be looked at. Before you even start applying, run the job description through a cloud generator. The generator will pull out the most prominent words to include in your resume. Formatting your resume in reverse chronological order, keeping it to a page and adding links to your social pages or website are all things that will help get yours noticed.
It doesn’t stop there. Check out check out Net Credit’s infographic below for 18 tips to improve your resume.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
