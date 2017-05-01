Meditation That Works for Anyone

She was the fairy godmother of style makeovers and then she gave a makeover to meditation.
Suze Yalof Schwartz did style makeovers for everyone who was anyone (and everyone in between) for over 14 years. She worked at all the big fashion magazines. She lived in New York City and traveled the world doing what she loved.
But then she and her family got an opportunity to uproot their big city lifestyle and move to Southern California for a change of pace and some space. And they took it.
What Suze couldn’t have anticipated was the introduction she would get to a whole new way of thinking.
It didn’t happen overnight, but once Suze found out what meditation was, she was hooked.
After trying to find where she could go to practice, she realized there was something missing in the modern world of meditation -- a studio space with daily classes. So she created it.
Fast forward a few short years and Suze’s “dry bar” of meditation studio, Unplug, is a wildly successful and hugely popular one-of-a-kind space in Los Angeles.
It’s been featured in all the big press and has a line of people waiting for every class -- and she’s just getting started.
But the core of Suze’s success is not her awesome connections to teachers or the press, it’s her core conviction of the power of meditation for anyone, at any time, anywhere.
We discuss the simple truths of how to meditate (no matter who you are) in Episode 473.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
Read more