12 Office Desk Hacks to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)

Reader Resource
Apply now to be an Entrepreneur 360™ company. Let us tell the world your success story.
Get Started »
Sitting at a desk all day long can get tiring. However, if you set up your space just right, it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a few small changes can make major differences in maximizing performance and productivity.
To start, add a nice plant to your area -- research shows that exposure to the color green makes you more productive. You should also try to ramp up the lighting -- when you have more light around you, you’ll be more alert. So purchase a lamp or small light that you can place on your desk, and turn it on when you first start your day.
Related: 5 Ways That Coffee Affects Productivity
Chewing gum, noise-cancelling headphones and stress toys are other great tools to invest in. It’s been said that chewing gum can boost your concentration, and toys will help relieve any stressful feelings during tense moments. And being able to block out noise when the office gets busy is a key to boosting productivity.
To learn how you can revamp your office space and improve productivity, check out Business Backer’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more