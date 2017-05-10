Self-Driving Cars

Study: $5,000 Is the Self-Driving Car Sweet Spot

An academic study suggests people are willing to pay just around $5,000 more for fully autonomous cars than typical vehicles.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study: $5,000 Is the Self-Driving Car Sweet Spot
Image credit: Tesla via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Sometimes it's tough to make sense of the hodgepodge of technologies that currently describe the "self-driving car" buzzword, from lane departure warning systems all the way up to Tesla Autopilot, not to mention industry jargon like "Level 5 automation."

So why not organize autonomous driving technologies by how much people think they're worth? That's what a group of economists and engineers tried to do in a paper published in March, CNET reports. The model suggests that on average, Americans are willing to pay a $3,500 premium for a partially automated car and a $4,900 premium for a fully automated one.

 

For comparison, $4,900 for full automation is very similar to what Tesla charges for its most advanced Autopilot, which costs a little over $5,000.

The researchers' model is based on interviews with 27 potential car buyers in New York City and upstate New York. As you might expect, just four of the New York City residents drove a car every day, while all of the 15 upstate New Yorkers commuted via car daily. The two groups perceived similar benefits from self-driving cars, from increased productivity and safety to easier and quicker parking.

After crunching the numbers, the researchers found a fairly even segmentation of the demand for automation: about one-third of people are keenly interested and willing to pay $10,000 or more for self-driving features, one-third are ambivalent and the remainder isn't willing to pay for automation at any price.

As the researchers note, however, one of the key problems with such a study is that it's based on a hypothetical purchase scenario: their study participants weren't actually buying a car, and even if they were, there are very few models on the market that come with full automation on the level of the Tesla Autopilot.

Still, it's good to establish a peer-reviewed benchmark for how much self-driving tech should cost at this early stage in its development. If it follows the cheapening pattern of most other technology (and the government continues to urge its inclusion in new cars), you might one day be able to do yoga in your Toyota Corolla on the highway for far less than $5,000.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Driving Cars

Apple Now Has More Than 50 Self-Driving Cars on the Road

Self-Driving Cars

If the Feds Don't Act, Expect More Autonomous Car Accidents

Self-Driving Cars

Hitting the Las Vegas Strip in Lyft's Self-Driving Car