Billionaire Bill Gates Tweets Advice to New Graduates

Forget about commencement speeches -- the Microsoft co-founder turned to Twitter to share some great advice.
Image credit: Michael Gottschalk | Getty Images

You don’t need to graduate from an Ivy League to hear a commencement address from a successful leader or celebrity. Bill Gates is offering graduates advice for free -- all you have to do is check out his Twitter feed.

On Monday, the Microsoft co-founder posted 14 consecutive tweets chalk full of advice to new grads. From sharing his one post-grad regret to advising which job fields seem most promising, Gates covered a number of topics in less-than-140-character spurts. He even shared what the graduation gift he wishes he could give every graduating student-- which is now trending on Amazon.

Ending his tweetstorm with some positive inspiration, Gates told 2017 graduates, “This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it.”

So, if you’re feeling confused, anxious or uninspired -- fear no more. The billionaire has some words of wisdom for you.

