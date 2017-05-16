Billionaire Bill Gates Tweets Advice to New Graduates

Forget about commencement speeches -- the Microsoft co-founder turned to Twitter to share some great advice.

You don’t need to graduate from an Ivy League to hear a commencement address from a successful leader or celebrity. Bill Gates is offering graduates advice for free -- all you have to do is check out his Twitter feed.

On Monday, the Microsoft co-founder posted 14 consecutive tweets chalk full of advice to new grads. From sharing his one post-grad regret to advising which job fields seem most promising, Gates covered a number of topics in less-than-140-character spurts. He even shared what the graduation gift he wishes he could give every graduating student-- which is now trending on Amazon.

Ending his tweetstorm with some positive inspiration, Gates told 2017 graduates, “This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it.”

So, if you’re feeling confused, anxious or uninspired -- fear no more. The billionaire has some words of wisdom for you.

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It's what I would do if starting out today. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

3/ Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

4/ E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

5/ I also have one big regret: When I left school, I knew little about the world’s worst inequities. Took me decades to learn. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

6/ You know more than I did when I was your age. You can start fighting inequity, whether down the street or around the world, sooner. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

7/ Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As @MelindaGates does for me. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates 8/ Like @WarrenBuffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 9/ If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this--the most inspiring book I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/P67BuvpELJ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 10/ @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is the most peaceful time in human history. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 11/ That matters because if you think the world is getting better, you want to spread the progress to more people and places. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 12/ It doesn’t mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 13/ This is the core of my worldview. It sustains me in tough times and is the reason I love my work. I think it can do same for you. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017