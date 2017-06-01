Elon Musk: I'm Departing Trump's Councils

After President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will pull out of the accord on climate change, Musk followed through with what he tweeted yesterday.

June 1, 2017 2 min read

Update June 1, 2017, 4:08 p.m.

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that he's quitting his position on President Donald Trump's advisory councils following Trump's announcement that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Original story, published May 31, 2017, follows.

Elon Musk has received a lot of flak for serving on President Donald Trump's advisory councils, but he may soon forgo his role if the Trump administration pulls out of the Paris climate agreement, as is expected.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday, "Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain."

Related: Watch Elon Musk's Underground Sled Reach 125 mph

When asked by a Twitter user what he'll do if Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Paris accord, Musk responded:

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO currently serves on the White House's councils on manufacturing jobs, strategy and policy and infrastructure.

Up to this point, Musk has argued that his place on the councils has allowed him to advocate for many issues, including climate change.