Elon Musk

Elon Musk: I'm Departing Trump's Councils

After President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will pull out of the accord on climate change, Musk followed through with what he tweeted yesterday.
Elon Musk: I'm Departing Trump's Councils
Image credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon Musk and Steve Bannon, chief strategist for President Donald Trump, attend a Strategic and Policy Forum meeting.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Update June 1, 2017, 4:08 p.m.

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that he's quitting his position on President Donald Trump's advisory councils following Trump's announcement that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

Original story, published May 31, 2017, follows.

Elon Musk has received a lot of flak for serving on President Donald Trump's advisory councils, but he may soon forgo his role if the Trump administration pulls out of the Paris climate agreement, as is expected.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday, "Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain."

Related: Watch Elon Musk's Underground Sled Reach 125 mph

When asked by a Twitter user what he'll do if Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Paris accord, Musk responded:

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO currently serves on the White House's councils on manufacturing jobs, strategy and policy and infrastructure.

Up to this point, Musk has argued that his place on the councils has allowed him to advocate for many issues, including climate change.

