What It Takes to Build a Business Based on a Personal Passion

Bonaverde shakes up the coffee distribution model with disruptive technology. Meltdown in the Desert teaches new entrepreneurs how to get off the ground.

June 14, 2017 5 min read

Diving head first into your passion can be scary because you are betting on yourself. We chat with two people whose companies are the manifestation of imagination and hard work. Liz Wald, head of U.S. operations for Bonaverde, presents a revolutionary coffee machine that will keep you buzzing all day long. The product has spurred an innovative distribution model in the coffee world directly connecting consumers with farmers. Then, Kolby Kolibas, founder and CEO of The Healthy Primate, shares his journey to create a company from scratch. Kolibas was able to monetize his personal experience with extreme anxiety by creating a supplement to help people that suffer from an overabundance of stress. These two game-changers are shaking things up in order to build their personal empires. Listen for more.

[00:00:00] Shaking Up the Coffee Distribution Chain

Shaking Up the Coffee Distribution Chain [00:06:03] Launching a Brand New, Global Product

Launching a Brand New, Global Product [00:11:30] Crowdfunding Research and Development

Crowdfunding Research and Development [00:18:20] Meltdown in the Desert: Social Media Meets Entrepreneurship

Meltdown in the Desert: Social Media Meets Entrepreneurship [00:26:33] Leveraging Tools Around You to Build Your Business

Leveraging Tools Around You to Build Your Business [00:33:20] Real Life Stories Create a Valuable Connection

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Shaking Up the Coffee Distribution Chain

Do you enjoy a strong cup of joe before you head to the office? A Berlin-based company, Bonaverde, intends to transform your morning coffee routine with the global launch of its new machine that roasts, grinds and brews java on your countertop. It’s not just the coffee that has us buzzing. Liz Wald, head of U.S. operations, explains that Bonaverde is shattering the old and inefficient distribution chain of the popular commodity by cutting out the middlemen and allowing consumers to purchase unroasted coffee beans directly from farmers, keeping costs low and quality high. Get a deliciously fresh cup of coffee.

[00:06:03] Launching a Brand New, Global Product

Look out, Starbucks! Bonaverde is taking on the big dogs of the coffee world with a transformative roast-grind-brew machine shipping worldwide this summer. What does it take to launch a new product to a global market? It’s a formidable challenge to be sure. Wald gives us an inside look at the journey from crowdfunding on Indiegogo to beta testing. Plus, we learn about the disruptive tech that allows any coffee aficionado to become a gourmet roaster from the comfort of their home. Take charge of your morning cup.

[00:11:30] Crowdfunding Research and Development

Are you an entrepreneur with a big idea but lack the design and manufacturing resources of a larger company? Crowdfunding may be the perfect solution to sharpen your concept and gain enthusiastic support for your product. Wald cut her teeth as the V.P. of design and technology at Indiegogo. This experience was invaluable when it came to the development of the Bonaverde roast-grind-brew coffee machine, a product made possible after three successful crowdfunding campaigns. Wald stresses the importance of beta testers who pay for the privilege to provide invaluable feedback (sounds like a R&D dream come true, right?). The two-way conversation between a brand and consumers yields exceptional products that continue to improve. Find out if crowdfunding is right for your company.

[00:18:20] Meltdown in the Desert: Social Media Meets Entrepreneurship

Have you been looking for a way to successfully break free from your 9-5? Social media is one of the best ways to grow your personal brand or business, according to the founder of The Healthy Primate, Kolby Kolibas. Kolibas discusses the bucket list event, Meltdown in the Desert, which will feature over 20 leading entrepreneurs teaching attendees how to leverage social media. They will discuss what it means to be a modern entrepreneur, overcoming challenges and how to develop a strong web presence. Let social media put you on the map.

[00:26:33] Leveraging Tools Around You to Build Your Business

We all have our quirks, strengths and weaknesses. Use those unique attributes to your advantage! Sharing the full story of your entrepreneurial journey, struggles and all, will help you relate to consumers and build a tribe of brand advocates. Kolibas tells us how his battle with ADHD actually helped the growth of his business by encouraging meaningful and authentic connections. His event, Meltdown in the Desert, is a collective of diverse tales of entrepreneurship. Mark your calendars and learn more about this inspiring event now.

[00:33:20] Real Life Stories Create a Valuable Connection

Entrepreneurship can mean letting everything fall apart before achieving success. Working for yourself is not always as glamorous as it seems. For most, it takes a fair amount of falling down before climbing to the top. This rings true for the Kolibas. Thankfully, Kolibas is a master of perseverance. He now guides other entrepreneurs to greatness by showing them the real, the raw and the relevant aspects of growing a business. His upcoming event, Meltdown in the Desert, can help beginners understand how to take their big idea to a new level.

