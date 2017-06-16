My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Patents Tech to Block In-Store Comparison Shopping

If you visit an Amazon Store, don't expect to be able to compare prices using your smartphone. Amazon's patent describes blocking such checks and sending a sales rep over to see you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Patents Tech to Block In-Store Comparison Shopping
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Amazon dominates online shopping, and is now looking offline for further expansion, with Amazon bookstores and even an AI-enhanced grocery store popping up in the real world. But while Amazon stores can hook you up with the latest best-seller or ingredients for avocado toast, you might not be able to comparison shop while there.

Squawker brought to our attention a new patent granted to Amazon carrying the rather sinister title of "Physical Store Online Shopping Control." It's certainly not a very friendly sounding patent, and reading the contents confirms it isn't.

 

Retailers are well-aware that when shopping in their physical stores, many consumers pull out their phone and start comparing prices. If a product is cheaper elsewhere, chances are the store they are standing in loses a sale. Amazon doesn't want shoppers doing that in its own stores, and the technology described in this patent ensures they cannot.

Smartphones are typically set up to use the best signal they can find in an area, which includes freely accessible Wi-Fi. Amazon knows this and will happily offer you free Wi-Fi access when walking around its physical stores. But when accessing their Wi-Fi, Amazon intends to monitor what you are doing. If its monitoring system detects you are attempting to compare prices, it will take action.

Action, according to the patent, can take many forms. Your comparison may be blocked, redirected to an Amazon-friendly page, or you could get offered a complimentary item to entice you back towards buying from Amazon. While you're waiting for the results to load, you could also be approached by an Amazon sales representative who has been informed of your actions. I suspect they will be friendly and won't mention that they know what you were doing.

Of course, being awarded a patent doesn't mean the technology will ever come to fruition. If it does, you can bypass all this nonsense by simply opting not to use Amazon's free Wi-Fi while in their stores. And if you feel even the slightest tinge of guilt standing in an Amazon store comparing prices, just remember Amazon offers that handy barcode scanner in its app for comparing prices when out shopping.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Read Amazon's Statement on Why It Is Pulling Out of Planned HQ2 in New York City

Amazon

Amazon Is so Powerful That Big Companies Are Producing Exclusive Brands Just for the Site

Amazon

Amazon to Offer In-Garage Deliveries