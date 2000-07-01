Current Events

Social Security news you can use
The Social Security Administration has come out with a new, free electronic newsletter, which aims to provide small-business owners with a brief overview of general Social Security information. Subscribers can also elect to receive timely news on specialized subjects, ranging from disability and wage reporting to laws and regulations. The short stories that are featured in the newsletter are hyperlinked to the administration's Web site, so users can easily obtain additional details. To subscribe to Social Security e-news, fill out the form which you can find at www.ssa.gov/enews.

