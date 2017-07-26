My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Retention

6 Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Getting Customers to Return

From giving gifts to increasing offerings, here are some ways to keep customers coming back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Getting Customers to Return
Image credit: Brian Stauffer
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A one-time customer is a wasted opportunity. So we asked six entrepreneurs: How do you create repeat purchases?

Related: 10 Simple Ways to Improve Customer Retention Rates

1. Treat ’em nice.

“We recognize our regulars, even if it’s a simple ‘Welcome back.’ People like to feel that they are being seen and noticed and are important to you. We also empower our team members to give complimentary guacamole or a free bag of chips when they want to delight a guest. It’s more fun if it seems like a random act of kindness."
-- Leo Kremer, co-founder, Dos Toros

2. Anticipate their needs.

“We make custom stationery using metal dies and plates that have been engraved specifically for individual clients. We catalog and store them, and our sales team is proactive about reaching out about reorders. For example, if a client works in fund-raising and sends a lot of thank-yous, we’ll remind them when it’s time to freshen up their supply.”
-- Jacqueline Kotts, owner, Mrs. John L. Strong

Related: 3 Ways to Increase Client Retention Through Transparency

3. Know their history.

“A single product is only the beginning of a sound system. We’re a brick-and-mortar consumer electronics retailer, but on our website we have a six-question quiz that determines a customer’s preferences, and a proprietary algorithm recommends products. Knowing what they already have and what they’re interested in helps generate loyalty.”
-- Leon Shaw, founder, Audio Advice

4. Give gifts!

“We have a referral program that includes a special discount for both parties -- the original buyer and the recipient -- and we offer a free gift with purchase around our big holidays, like Mother’s Day. It brings customers back and attracts some new ones, too.”
-- Helen Ficalora, founder, Helen Ficalora

5. More is more.

“Everything on our beauty site is $1, so we naturally have a lot of repeat customers. But we keep them coming back by adding more than 100 new products every single week, and we constantly promote new arrivals on Instagram as well as popular items that are back in stock. Having a bigger variety than any other outlet is what keeps purchases going.”
-- Jean Baik, founder, ShopMissA.com

Related: 5 Ways Small-Business Owners Can Improve Customer Retention

6. Help them never forget.

“We stand for more than just ‘cheap flowers.’ We offer subscriptions, which introduce the concept of automated deliveries -- weekly, monthly or quarterly -- but we also allow people to subscribe to discounted preorders for recurring specific dates, like birthdays or anniversaries.”
-- John Tabis, founder, The Bouqs Company

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Retention

3 Essentials for Building a Loyal Customer Base

Customer Retention

What NASCAR's Declining Popularity Can Teach Us About Responding to a Changing Market

Customer Retention

5 Customer-Retention Tools Will Help Ensure That Your Customers Keep Loving You