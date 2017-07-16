How I Use Faith and Positivity to Thrive

I don’t do many Q&A’s. Those are pretty much reserved for my coaching students in our online academies.
But every once in a while, by popular demand, I get behind the wheel of my El Dorado Biarritz and drive the streets of LA while answering questions from fans of the show.
It’s a good time and I never know what you’re going to ask, so you get juicy details out of me. That’s why we call it Cadillac Confessions.
Today’s episode is the third time we’ve done this and some new stuff came up for me.
I usually don’t talk much about my faith or how it has impacted my life but someone asked, so I went into it. I also got to talk about how powerful a focused mindset is to overcome any kind of negativity. And I shared what my vision is for five years from now.
More from Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
Read more