My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Firing

Kermit the Frog's Voice Actor Publishes a Heartbreaking Letter After Being Fired

This isn't the typical response from an employee who was let go.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kermit the Frog's Voice Actor Publishes a Heartbreaking Letter After Being Fired
Image credit: Lawrence Lucier / Stringer | Getty Images
2 min read

Loving your job is a good thing, but the former voice actor of Kermit the Frog's love for the Muppets went beyond passion.

Steve Whitmire was the voice of Kermit for 27 years, after he was handed down the honor from Muppets founder Jim Henson, who passed away in 1990. Recently, it was revealed that Whitmire would no longer be the voice of the iconic Kermit and the news did not settle well with the actor.

Related: 7 Tips for Loving Your Career and Working With Passion

Publishing a heartbreaking letter about being fired by Disney, Whitmire shared his devastation over his departure from the Muppets character, and his appreciation and deepest apologies to his former boss and “hero” Jim Henson. “I am devastated to have failed in my duty to my hero,” he writes in the post.

“For me the Muppets are not just a job, or a career, or even a passion. They are a calling, an urgent, undeniable, impossible to resist way of life. This is my life’s work since I was 19 years old,” he continues. “I feel that I am at the top of my game, and I want all of you who love the Muppets to know that I would never consider abandoning Kermit or any of the others because to do so would be to forsake the assignment entrusted to me by Jim Henson, my friend and mentor, but even more, my hero.”

While this is far from the typical response of a fired employee, does it mean Henson was the best boss and mentor ever? If there’s one thing you can take away from Whitmire, it’s his dedication not only to his career but to Henson and the company. “Given the opportunity I remain willing to do whatever is required to remedy their concerns because I feel my continued involvement with the character is in the best interest of the Muppets.”

Related: 7 Elements of a Strong Work Ethic

The reason behind Whitmore’s firing has not been revealed, but he mentions “two stated issues” in his blog post. And in a statement to Time magazine, Muppets Studio said that it "thanks Steve for his tremendous contributions to Kermit the Frog and the Muppets franchise. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Firing

The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee

Firing

10 Entrepreneurs Who Were Forced Out of Their Own Companies

Firing

The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired