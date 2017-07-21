Enterprise Chatbots With AI Are the Solution for Customer Service

Free Webinar | August 16th
Customer support services have changed. Before, you'd have a team of people in an office with headsets and computers, answering call after call, and email after email. While this is still the case in many organizations, the way we communicate with our customers has changed and as a result, so has the technology we use.
Today, consumers have switched towards messaging applications as their preferred method of personal and professional communications. They interact with brands the same way they would with their family and friends. With that in mind, companies are following their audiences where they're most likely to be.
Unfortunately, finding the resources to interact with millions of potential consumers on a daily basis is near impossible, so we've started using robots. These robots are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), allowing them to interact with our consumers in the same way a human would. They're called chatbots. At ChattyPeople we are working to solve this challenge.
The Benefits of Integrating an AI-Powered Chatbot Into Your Customer Care Services
As AI technology continues to grow, it's essential that your company includes it in its business processes, and what better place to start than in your customer care department? After all, this is where your company has some of the most important and enlightening conversations with your customers.
What makes having an AI-powered chatbot so great that companies of all sizes, from various industries, are using them to have some of their most important interactions with their audiences?
Instant Service
While technological advancements and the proliferation of the internet has given us numerous advantageous business solutions, it has also equipped consumers with the notion that they can receive the information they want, instantaneously. They've become increasingly impatient, leaving customer support teams under a mound of pressure.
Huge enterprises can't offer instantaneous support to their customer unless they hire millions of agents. AI-powered enterprise chatbot solutions allow you to create a chatbot that can take on all your more basic customer problems while cutting out the long waiting times.
Self-Service
It's not just about offering instant responses to your customers' queries. Enterprise chatbot solutions empower them to get answers without being put on hold or having to wait for an email response by creating a self-service system in their favorite messaging applications. Aside from empowering them, you'll only be making a one-time monetary investment, allowing you to cut costs and increase productivity.
Broader Reach
One of the biggest advantages of using enterprise chatbot solutions with AI in your customer support strategy is that you'll be available to your audience 24/7, on a global scale. Even if every one of your offices is closed, your customers will still be able to contact you with an emergency whether they're at home on a computer or using their mobile devices on the go.
Increased Sales
While your AI enterprise customer care chatbot will be predominantly used to interact with consumers and resolve any problems they may be facing, it can also become an integral part of your marketing and sales teams. With the right training, it will be able to send personalized offers to your customers on demand, as well as take orders, and process payments, among other activities.
Data Analysis
As I mentioned above, your customer support team has some of the most important and enlightening conversations with your customers, but gathering and analyzing that amount of varied data is virtually impossible. Fortunately for us, AI-powered chatbots gather that data for us.
While many current enterprise chatbot solutions offer limited analytics, they do offer you the reports you need to analyze your conversations yourself. Metrics you can track include:
- Total number of users reached
- Average session duration
- Sessions per user
- Interactions per user
- Click-through rates
- Active and engaged users
- Confusion triggers
- Response time
- Conversation steps
- Retention rates
Creating Your Own AI Customer Care Chatbot
The real question is: how easy is it for large enterprises to include AI-powered chatbots into their processes? Lucky for us, gone are the days where coding and web development skills were required. Now, you can use an enterprise chatbot solution to simply creating an account and linking it to your social media profiles.
By using complex machine learning technologies, chatbot solutions can help you deploy an AI-powered chatbot into your customer care services in a matter of minutes. Your chatbot should be able to:
- Integrate with all the major payment systems
- Become an integral part of your marketing and sales team
- Use AI and natural language processing (NLP) to answer all your customer questions
Finally…
Enterprise chatbot solutions with AI are essentially super-intelligent customer service assistants. Despite these chatbots needing a human eye monitoring them ensure everything runs smoothly, they do offer large enterprises the chance to tend to a broader customer base while cutting costs and increasing productivity.
