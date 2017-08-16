How Two Entrepreneurs Are Shaking up Traditional Industries and Tapping Into New Customers

CreativeLive's Chase Jarvis calls for fundamental change in the formal education system to keep up with the information age. Union Wine Company's Ryan Harms explains how contemporary packaging led to an explosive surge in sales. Are you ready to shift your perspective and unlock new possibilities? Learn how.
- [00:00:00] Be Like a Millennial -- Learn Something New
- [00:05:40] Combining Your Work Hustle and Home Life
- [00:11:30] Dynamic Education in the Information Age
- [00:18:21] Union Wine Company Embraces New Packaging
- [00:27:04] Finding Clarity During Extreme Growth
- [00:33:21] Mitigating Risk and Making Critical Judgment Calls
Related: How to Elevate Your Brand to Stand Out in a Crowded Marketplace
Discover more about segments and guests below . . .
[00:00:00] Be Like a Millennial -- Learn Something New
Millennials catch a lot of flak in the business world, but it’s hard to deny their sheer eagerness to learn new skills. Award-winning photographer and director Chase Jarvis explains how CreativeLive is celebrating life-long learners by offering creative education to aspiring artists and entrepreneurs of all ages.
[00:05:40] Combining Your Work Hustle and Home Life
Is it time to shift the traditional paradigm of a work-life balance? Jarvis believes that fully integrating his personal life and career is essential to achieving a rich existence. Not one to shy away from adversity, Jarvis shares his vulnerabilities and successes in combining both worlds.
[00:11:30] Dynamic Education in the Information Age
As student loan debt eclipses $1.44 trillion in the U.S., the education system is on the precipice of serious transformation. Jarvis predicts that fewer young people will pursue a college degree, opting for real-world training instead. The business sector seems to reflect this theory; many companies are revising entry-level requirements to reduce academic qualifications. What does the future of education look like? Find out.
[00:18:21] Union Wine Company Embraces New Packaging
Oregon winemaker Ryan Harms is revolutionizing the wine industry, one can at a time. It wasn’t until a unique opportunity presented itself at a 2013 food event, Bon Appetit Presents Feast Portland, that Union Wine Company reimagined how to package its product to make it adventure-friendly. Emulating trends in the craft brewing industry, the company developed the Underwood product line comprised of six tasty wine varieties in approachable, no-fuss cans. Although this disruptive thinking raised a few eyebrows, it was widely celebrated by a previously unaccommodated, niche consumer group. It’s a good lesson for all businesses: Normal is boring. Don’t be afraid to go against convention.
[00:27:04] Finding Clarity During Extreme Growth
Oenophiles are raving about Union Wine Company's unconventional packaging; the Oregon-based business is on track to sell 4.2 million cans (yes, cans) of wine this year! With such sensational growth, how does Harms maintain his zen? Harms shares his top two ways to reduce stress.
[00:33:21] Mitigating Risk and Making Critical Judgment Calls
When uncertainty strikes, how will you determine the best path forward for your business? Harms expounds upon his critical decision-making process as well as his core tenets of entrepreneurship. Learn how you can leverage the knowledge of your team, gather beneficial information and trust your gut when it comes to making tough choices.
Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor is an award winning radio and television host and a 30-plus year broadcast professional. As a founder of Benchmark Entertainment in 1995, Taylor pioneered the business of creating radio shows as an exten...
Read more