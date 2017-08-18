My Queue

Entrepreneur Radio

Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship

May McCarthy of Bizzultz explains how intuition will help you achieve financial freedom.
Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Serial entrepreneur, angel investor, philanthropist, author and CEO of Bizzultz May McCarthy explains how intuition will help you achieve financial freedom. Plus, we bust five common myths surrounding entrepreneurship and get the inside scoop on McCarthy's new book, The Path to Wealth: Seven Spiritual Steps for Financial Abundance.

  • [00:00:00] Busting Common Entrepreneurship Myths
  • [00:05:45] If You Build It, They May Not Come
  • [00:11:30] Creating Connections and Time Management
  • [00:18:21] Visualizing Success With Positive Projections
  • [00:27:17] "Chief Spiritual Officer" Illuminates Possibilities
  • [00:33:18] May McCarthy's Daily Guide to Achieving Goals

[00:00:00] Busting Common Entrepreneurship Myths

Most budding business owners forget that growing a new venture can be extremely expensive. Entrepreneurs should not expect overnight financial success. To curb unnecessary costs, Bizzultz CEO May McCarthy recommends creating a comprehensive business plan. Prepare for success by proving your business model is sustainable on paper before investing your hard earned cash. 

[00:05:45] If You Build It, They May Not Come

It's not enough to offer an exceptional product or service; sales won't materialize if consumers don't know you exist. From raising startup capital to differentiating yourself from the competition, McCarthy teaches us how to craft a winning marketing strategy and weather unexpected financial hardships.

[00:11:30] Creating Connections and Time Management

Moving full steam ahead, we bust three myths regarding business ownership. We learn how to build a professional network comprised of mentors and contract workers, become a master of time management and create a corporate value system.

[00:18:21] Visualizing Success With Positive Projections

Our society places emphasis on the rational mind, always looking for data-driven answers and neglecting intuition. McCarthy explains that while it's important to keep a level head, entrepreneurs must also learn to trust their gut. Tap into your innate knowledge and make instinctual business projections. 

[00:27:17] "Chief Spiritual Officer" Illuminates Possibilities

"If you stay focused on a completed outcome that you desire (not how you're going to get there), then you'll start to notice more possibilities to take steps to achieve that goal," says McCarthy. She shares how to illuminate potential solutions by releasing your internal "chief spiritual officer" and focusing on an advantageous end result. This insight will change the way you do business!

[00:33:18] May McCarthy's Daily Guide to Achieving Goals

Do you take time to contemplate your life goals? Whether you are trying to improve your finances, deepen relationships or lose a few extra pounds, McCarthy has written a roadmap to help you achieve your ambitions. McCarthy gives us a detailed preview of her latest book, The Path to Wealth.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.

