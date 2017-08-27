My Queue

7 Keys to a Successful Life

Success is easier than we make it out to be.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes
 Being successful is a lot simpler than we make it. I remind myself of this often.

The other day I posted a simple list of seven keys to a successful life that I strive to live by. I loved seeing people’s responses to which ones resonated with them.

The truth is, there isn’t one way to be successful in this experience we have on Earth. It’s a daily combination of practice and challenge.

I want to go over these seven keys briefly in this 5 Minute Friday.

You might realize you’re doing better than think in Episode 522.

