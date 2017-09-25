John Oliver on the Ways We All Get Screwed by Mergers and Acquisitions

The comedian and his team dive deep into corporate consolidation and its ill effects for us as consumers and entrepreneurs.

September 25, 2017 1 min read

We here at Entrepreneur are obviously all about people starting their own businesses. Politicians regularly tout that "small businesses are the backbone of our country," but you'd be forgiven for mistaking that their real constituents are actually corporations, not the people they're supposed to represent.

In the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the comedian and his team take a deep dive into corporate consolidation and all its ill effects for us as consumers and entrepreneurs. One stark example Oliver gives is that of Oakley, which tried to compete with eyewear giant Luxottica, the corporate parent of brands such as Prada, Versace and Chanel and stores such as LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut -- it's basically a monopoly. To sum it up, Oakley suffered greatly and was eventually acquired by Luxottica.

The whole video is worth a watch, and hopefully it further fuels your desire to disrupt industries and make positive changes.