'Shark Tank' Judges Say Successful Entrepreneurs Share These 5 Traits

We asked the judges to weigh in on which characteristics can lead to wealth.

October 10, 2017 2 min read

Succesful entrepreneurs consider themselves mavericks and disruptors -- people who shatter the status quo. And it's true that most of them made their fortune by thinking differently.

But the truly successful may not be as unique as they'd like to think. According to the Shark Tank judges, they all share common characteristics, good and bad, that have made them very rich. Here's their take on millionaire-billionaire traits.

They fail forward.

"The most succesful people I know bounce back, are resilient and use failure as a learning experience. They don’t fail twice, and when they do fail, they fail fast! I also find that successful people have a passion to accomplish something bigger than themselves. Maybe it’s for family, maybe for the community, maybe to change the world -- but they are driven by something other than themselves and money. Passion can fuel you through good times and bad as a business owner."

-- Robert Herjavec

They need attention.

"Successful people have a tremendous need for attention -- which means they were injured as a child, didn’t get enough attention or something went awry. They also have a huge amount of energy. If you don’t have the energy, you’re not going to work an 80-hour week."

-- Barbara Corcoran

They don't take no for an answer.

"A no is a definite maybe. They will move on. They’ll get up before everybody, they’ll go to bed after everybody, and nobody can stop them, no matter what."

-- Daymond John

They're type-A.

"Everyone knows everything, everyone’s an expert and everybody’s aggressive."

-- Bettheny Frankel

They're visionary.

"Most successful people are very confident, driven, risk-takers, highly motivated, decisive and they don’t take no for an answer. They see possibilities where others see obstacles and they're creative thinkers that think outside of the box. They tend to not follow a normal path but blaze their own trail."

--Lori Greiner