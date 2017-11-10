The Top 150 Franchises for Veterans

This story appears in the November 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Veterans just may be the perfect franchisees. They have the leadership and drive necessary to run a successful business, but they also understand the importance of strict adherence to systems and guidelines. So it’s no surprise that franchisors want to recruit them. To wit: Almost 68 percent of the 988 companies that applied for the Entrepreneur 2017 Franchise 500 ranking offer some sort of incentive (usually a franchise-fee discount) for veterans joining their system. But which ones truly offer the best opportunities?

To find out, we invited those companies to participate in a new survey designed to help us learn more about their veterans programs. From there, we developed our ranking of top franchises for veterans, taking into account each company’s veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, and how each company scored in our 2017 Franchise 500 list.

You’ll find all 150 companies that made our final ranking on the following pages, complete with a description of the incentives they offer, along with extras on how some of these companies go above and beyond to honor veterans and the military, and other stats gleaned from our survey.

Please note that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Whether incentives to ownership are being offered or not, it’s always vital to do your research before investing in a franchise. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out if the opportunity is right for you.

