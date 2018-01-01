Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2017

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2017
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Despite the Dangers, This Founder Is Staying in War-Torn Syria to Help Entrepreneurs

Sami Ismail refuses to leave, wanting to instead continue supporting local entrepreneurs who are trying to succeed.

Meet Our 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs of 2017

From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk and Piera Gelardi, learn about the entrepreneurs who took the right risks this past year -- and what you can learn from them.

How the Daring Jeff Bezos Helped 4 Entrepreneurs Find Success

To understand how his impact spreads beyond the walls of his own operation, we asked four Amazon alumni to look back on the priceless lessons they learned from the boldest man they know.

Related Articles

Why Microsoft, Chase and Others Are Hiring More People With Autism
Project Grow

Why Microsoft, Chase and Others Are Hiring More People With Autism

It's good for business, they say: Adding 'neurodiversity' means bringing in employees with particularly coveted skills.
Neil Parmar | 7 min read
Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks
Project Grow

Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks

According to the billionaire, it is important to ask yourself, 'What can I do to make a real difference?'
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 8 min read
How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business
Ask Entrepreneur

How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business

Expert opinions and guidance can help your business soar -- but before you invest, be sure you know what you're looking for.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
Franchises

The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
How to Take the Right Risks
Editor's Note

How to Take the Right Risks

Be bold. Be daring. Be out there. But first, be sure it's the right bet to take.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.
Customers

Want the Upper Hand? Think Like a Hotel.

You need to make the customer feel important, valued and part of the company's family.
Lissa Harris | 4 min read
The Scientifically Proven Ways to Deliver Bad News
Communication Strategies

The Scientifically Proven Ways to Deliver Bad News

No one likes hearing bad news, but you can soften the blow with these research-backed strategies.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 4 min read
Why These Founders Took a Huge Step Back and Became Franchisees
Franchises

Why These Founders Took a Huge Step Back and Became Franchisees

Sometimes running a company isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Nina Zipkin Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture. | 3 min read
The Top 150 Franchises for Veterans
Franchises

The Top 150 Franchises for Veterans

To celebrate Veterans Day, check out the franchises ready to serve those who've served their country.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.