9 Lies We Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Telling Ourselves

The first one is "I'm not smart enough." But that's totally not true, right?

October 16, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Far too many of us entrepreneurs want to be the “rock." We don’t want anyone to think we have any weakness. This means that we keep our problems and struggles to ourselves -- we even keep them from those we love. We want to be strong, but at the end of the day, we’re human. We go through highs and lows and struggle with self-limiting beliefs. We tell ourselves things that hold us back from being the best entrepreneurs we can be.

Related: 11 Research-Backed Hacks to Improve Self-Confidence

These things may not be verbalized; we might not even be aware of them, but there are nine things I can think of that entrepreneurs need to stop telling themselves if we want to grow a business that leads to financial security and freedom. These self-limiting beliefs affect each of us one way or another. And we have listened to them for far too long:

1. "I’m not smart enough."

Sure, not all of us are Albert Einstein, but we don’t have to be. You may not be book smart, but you might be street smart. You may not have gone to Harvard, but you did get a degree from a state college. You may not have even gone to college, but as long as you commit to continue learning, you are as smart as you need to be. As best-selling author Brendon Burchard has said, “An expert is a student first.” Always continue to learn, and educate yourself better about the things that you need to know.

2. "I can’t beat my fear."

The fear of failure keeps too many entrepreneurs feeling stuck. We’re afraid to even try because we think we’ll fail. Fear is a liar and a dream killer. You can’t let it win. C JoyBell C made a great observation about fear: “Don’t be afraid of your fears. They’re not there to scare you. They’re there to let you know that something is worth it.”

3. "I live a good enough life."

You could go through life taking the safe road every time, but how boring is that? Life is too short for you to "settle," and you only get one chance to live it. Don’t let fear keep you from true freedom and living life on your terms. I realize this is just a line from the movie Braveheart, but the words are true and powerful: “Why? Why is that impossible? You’re so concerned with squabbling for the scraps from Edward Longshanks’ table [a.k.a. British King Edward I, who warred against the Scots] that you’ve missed your God-given right to something better.”

4. "What other people are saying is true."

There are negative people out there who will try to hold you back. They could be outright haters or just people who aren’t comfortable with their lives. These people will point out the 100 reasons why you’ll never succeed in business. Don’t listen to them! Cut them out of your life if you have to and surround yourself with the entrepreneurs who will make you stronger.

Related: 6 Actions You Can Take Every Day to Build Your Self-Confidence

5. "It’s too hard, so I won’t try."

Making big changes isn’t easy, but reaching your goal will be totally worth the struggle. Change is hard, just like life, and there’s no easy road for most of us, but that’s okay. The struggle teaches us to appreciate what we have once we get it. Even though it’s hard, try anyway; that’s how you learn and grow.

6. "I don’t deserve happiness."

Difficult life situations or decisions we’ve made in the past may have planted the seed in your mind that you don’t deserve happiness. That is a straight-up lie. No matter who you are, or where you’re at in life right now, you deserve to be happy. More than that, you can be happy if you choose to be.

7. "Things will never work out for me."

It may seem like every entrepreneur around you has an amazing life with no problems -- but that’s just a front. We all have struggles, and it often feels like nothing will ever work out how we want it to. That’s just a feeling that can be overcome with a mindset shift.

8. "No one understands what I’m going through."

What you’re going through may be difficult, but I guarantee there’s some other entrepreneur going through the same thing. It’s hard for us to open up and communicate, but keeping all those emotions bottled up inside could negatively affect your health. There is someone who understands, and there are great benefits in getting through it together.

9. "This is as good as it gets."

The quality of your life and business come down to what you decide you want these things to be. If you decide things will never get better, you won’t take the necessary steps to make that happen. Stop letting self-limiting beliefs keep you stuck in a life you hate. Decide that today is the day you’re going to reclaim your life.

Don’t listen to doubt, fear or the negative voices of others. Even though it’s not easy, you’re going to do what it takes to create an amazing life. You’re going to live a life most people only dream of. Don’t get me wrong: Living a truly amazing life is hard work. It takes time and more perseverance than we think we have in us, but nothing is impossible.

Related: 6 Ways to Immediately Boost Your Self-Confidence

Stop letting self-limiting beliefs keep you stuck in a life you hate. Decide that today is the day you’re going to reclaim your life. Make that decision, and then do something different: Take action.