My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's Introduces Smartphone Lockers So People Aren't Distracted During Family Meals

Would you lock up your phone?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McDonald's Introduces Smartphone Lockers So People Aren't Distracted During Family Meals
Image credit: McDonald's Facebook
2 min read

It’s time to put your phone away and spend some quality time with your family. At least, that’s what McDonald’s is preaching.

At one of its restaurants in Singapore, the fast food chain has installed 100 mobile phone lockers and “parking stations” for families to leave their phones as part of its “Phone Off, Fun On” campaign. McDonald's hopes to get both parents and children off their devices and to instead enjoy some good old fashioned family time together.

Related: 21 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

“As a popular restaurant destination for families, we have observed that the use of mobile devices during meal times may sometimes get in the way of family bonding,” Linda Ming, McDonald’s director of communications and customer care, told Channel News Asia.

A survey conducted last month by McDonald’s Singapore found that 72 percent of children and 69 percent of adults use their phones during meals.

Related: 8 Things McDonald's Can Teach You About Business Success

Will people actually get offline to spend more time with their families? So far it looks like the lockers are fairly empty, according to some social media users.

 

Will you ever see 1 phone in da box? #mcdonalds #familytime #nophonesallowed #iphonephotography #nofilter

A post shared by jerry sim (@shijia82) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement