How to Become a LinkedIn Power User (Infographic)

How your profile can be the key to standing out in the crowd, and landing the job.

More than 70 percent of employers are using LinkedIn to recruit and hire new employees, so having an effective profile can be the difference between being the preferred candidate and getting beaten by the competition.

Your LinkedIn profile can highlight your skills and showcase your personal brand with one search, just by adding and editing small details. With just a few clicks, you can create a personalized URL and find relevant communities to connect with.

A profile shows more than your resume -- it’s a platform for your personality. Broadcast your best self with these helpful tips and tricks from Onward in the infographic below and jumpstart your career.