Pizza Hut Now Has a Vegan Pizza

For those of you on vegan and vegetarian diets, you’re not likely to find too many options at your local fast food joint.

But now, Pizza Hut is diversifying with a vegan offering of its own in the U.K.

VEGANS. You asked. We listened.

Our Vegan Cheese is here to stay in ALL HUTS NATIONWIDE! ??? pic.twitter.com/0UzJYLvvsr — Pizza Hut UK (@pizzahutuk) November 27, 2017

After testing out the vegan cheese pies in five stores, the company announced that all U.K. Pizza Hut locations would put the option on the menu. Pizza Hut isn’t making the vegan cheese itself -- that comes from a Greece-based company called Violife that makes dairy-free alternatives.

Pizza Hut isn’t the only pizza chain that has a vegan item: In 2013, Dominos started offering vegan cheese pies -- but only in Israel.

And earlier this fall, McDonald’s decided to venture into the world of vegan dining with its McVegan soy-based burger, but it was only available for a limited time at just one location in Tampere, Finland.

