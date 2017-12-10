Confidence Is the Willingness to Try

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



We all need a tool chest filled with things that will help us with confidence, and motivation -- especially if we want to be successful. One of the most powerful, useful, and important ones you need is the 5 Second Rule.

On this Five Minute Friday I felt I had to bring you this tip from our episode with Mel Robbins.

She’s a bestselling author, a former criminal defense attorney, a CNN commentator, happily married for 20 years, and a mom of 3 kids. She also has a 7-figure speaking business and is an inspiration of mine.

Robbins was easily one of my favorite interviews, and I know this is a tool that can launch you further than you ever expect.

Hear all about her secret weapon and how to utilize it on Episode 570.

