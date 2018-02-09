3 Keys to a Great Event That Epitomizes Your Brand

Craft killer experiences that build affection and loyalty in your customer base. You can do that no matter what your budget.

To build a brand today, you need to be known for more than just your product. You want to become known as a company that will truly enhance its customers’ lives. Apple knows this; that's why its product reveals and Worldwide Developer Conferences are such extravagant affairs. The goal is to create a lifestyle that people want to buy into.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2024, jobs for meeting, convention and event planners will increase by 10 percent. This coincides with another BLS prediction that the event industry will grow by 44 percent by 2020, with much of that growth coming from branded events. If the next frontier in branding in your industry is the creation of events, what can you do to become a pioneer?

Actually, the first thing you need to do -- before anyone will trust you or become a loyal fan -- is consider what real, emotional connections you can build between your customers and your brand. Personal interactions like those are what customers crave, and a promotional event presents a great opportunity to form them. Here are the "next" steps:

First, know the 'why' behind your event.

The best way to successfully walk that line between a great experience and an overly promotional event is to understand the "why." Why are you hosting the event? Why do you incorporate your brand when you do?

Any event should embody your brand’s values and message, so try to infuse your company's core values into the activities wherever possible to produce a unique and memorable experience.

Next, focus on the right things to develop your event.

There are a million logistics involved in event planning, but here are three things to focus on:

1. Know your "three words."

According to the EventTrack 2016 Experiential Marketing Content Benchmarking Report, a survey sponsored by Event Marketing Institute and Mosaic, 72 percent of consumers surveyed said they viewed brands in a positive light when those brands deliver unique, high-quality branded events. Moreover, 74 percent said they were more likely to purchase products that were promoted through engaging experiential marketing events.

The key to developing the most engaging events lies in knowing who you are as a company and why you exist in the world. Our core values at Hawke add up to one "why" that can be expressed in three words -- "we grow brands." That idea is echoed in every event we do, and your three words also need to be consistent every time.

Your reason for existing, in other words, needs to spur everything you do, large or small.