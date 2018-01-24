Use Slumps to Your Advantage

When I was young, my grandfather always asked me, "Do you know what follows a losing streak?"

He'd put a smirk on his face and tell me, "A winning streak."

I see people get into a rut or a slump and find it tough to get out. They experience a flood of losses, failures, shortages, voids and obstacles, without getting excited that something new and better is coming.

A slump is the universe's way of strengthening you for what's coming -- the better side of things.

Related: Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage

Be prepared.

The winning streak is coming, but some people perpetuate a slump and make it their own. Don't make it your norm! Take time out to analyze what actions got you into a rut in the first place and why the same negative occurrences keep happening. What are you doing to attract this to yourself and what are you supposed to learn from it?

A typical slump has four stages: prosperity, recession, depression and recovery. We see lots of success before it begins to diminish, putting us into a hole that is tough to get out of without the right perspective.

We all get into a slump eventually -- it's how quickly we can go from prosperity back to recovery that makes a difference. If you have the right mindset, recession and depression stages can last seconds or minutes, not days or months. Take the perspective that the universe is getting us ready for something better.

Related: 3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success

Plateau and grow.

There's an old story about a farmer who's sitting by a tree and sees a cocoon, and a butterfly is trying to work its way out through a little hole in the cocoon. The farmer thought he was helping it by opening up the cocoon with his knife, but, in doing so, he killed the butterfly.

Don't look at your life as "peaks and valleys." Instead think "plateau and grow." You're better off chasing personal and professional growth instead of worrying about dips in productivity.

The struggle is real (important).

The struggle, like the recession and depression stages in a slump, is what strengthens the butterfly so it can fly. So, choose to have a positive view of a rut. Take motivation and inspiration from the challenges you face. Live in accountability. Be grateful. Prepare to fly.

Related: 5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback

Your struggles are a source of strength, not stress.

Don't dwell in depression.

In other words, be consistent and persistent in the enjoyment of the pursuit of your potential. Do not let difficult times stop you in your tracks. Don't just sit around and wait for things to change. Take it upon yourself to make those changes.

You might not be in prosperity today, but know that this recession or depression is only going to lead to a greater recovery. Trust the universe and know that there will be more prosperity in the future. Most millionaires have been bankrupt for a reason!

Related: The Ultimate Guide to Overcoming Setbacks, Obstacles and Defeats in Work and Life

Struggle becomes inspiration.

Shift the paradigm and use your slumps to motivate and inspire you. Remember, wallowing in despair never got someone out of a rut. You need to take action in order to change your current reality.

Realize your wings are getting stronger when things don't seem to be going your way. All it takes to use your slump as an advantage is just a different perspective.