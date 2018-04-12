If You're Not Asking Yourself This Simple Question, This Longtime Founder Says You're Toast

Know who you are and what you stand for.

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultramarathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Host Linda Lacina guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

For more than 25 years, Christopher Kimball has advised home cooks. As a publisher, editor and TV and radio, his brands, including Cook’s Illustrated and America’s Test Kitchen, helps people improve their kitchen skills. His latest venture Milk Street, based in Boston, acts as a global flavor mashup, providing a location for his various media ventures, along with a cooking school. It is, as he calls it, “a new approach to cooking.”

Yet, each of his brands have sought a common purpose in an uncommon way. So while America’s Test Kitchen used researchers to develop a bulletproof chicken soup recipe, Milk Street might look abroad for a Somali-inspired version -- one with chilis and radishes, offering both crunch and heat.

But the common element for these recipes has less to do with poultry or stock than a simple clarifying question: Is this us?

It’s a question Kimball’s team asks as it develops recipes, events, books podcasts, videos and other products. “We come to office every day asking that question,” he says.

And according to Kimball, it’s a question you should be asking yourself in some form every day -- from "Who are we?" to "Is this on brand?" to "How can we do this better?"

“As long as you ask the question every day, you're good. If you stop asking about it, you’re toast. You’ll just get left behind," says Kimball, “You can't afford not to constantly think about who you are.”

