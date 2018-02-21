'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shows Why Gratitude Is an Integral Part of Success

/

The filmmaker shared a heartfelt thank you to fans and collaborators.

February 21, 2018 3 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now »

The cast and crew of Marvel’s Black Panther had a pretty great weekend. The movie casually crushed box office records, earning $242 million domestically and $427 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie had the biggest February and winter season openings ever, and in just days, it has managed to out-earn the entire domestic totals of seven fellow Marvel titles, and notably, DC’s latest offering Justice League.

After its record breaking success, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the film’s massive achievement.

Related: Marvel's 'Black Panther' Is More Than a Movie, It's a Model for Mentorship

I'm struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.

Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent.

Never in a million years did we imagine that you would all come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film -- but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobby of theaters -- often moved me and my wife to tears.

For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world -- all before seeing even seen the film…

To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn't yet seen it, and encouraged audiences to come out…

And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends…

Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.

P.S. Wakanda Forever

Not only is the letter a classy move on the part of the 31-year-old director, but his acknowledgement that “filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story,” and the many factors that led to the movie’s giant opening weekend, is a prime example of how gratitude and collaboration are key drivers of long-term success.

Did you get a chance to see the movie? Let us know in the comments.