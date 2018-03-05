My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / Inspiration

Jordan Peele Overcame Self-Doubt to Become the First Black Person to Win an Oscar for Original Screenplay

He was also nominated for best director for "Get Out," his horror film with a social bent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jordan Peele Overcame Self-Doubt to Become the First Black Person to Win an Oscar for Original Screenplay
Image credit: Albert L. Ortega | Getty Images
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Jordan Peele last night became the first black person to win an Oscar for best original screenplay for Get Out, which he was also nominated for directing, and revealed that self-doubt almost stopped him from finishing his screenplay.

"This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times, because I thought it was impossible," he said during his acceptance speech. "I thought it wasn't going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it. So I want to dedicate this to the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie."

Related: 17 Inspirational Quotes From Oscar-Winning Movies

We all encounter hurdles in our lives, from both that nagging voice in your head to naysayers, but if you believe in your vision, you should see it through to completion. You just may make history.

And of course, there's probably no better feeling than being cheered on by your bestie.

How This Inspiring Entrepreneur Built His Own Community

  • --shares
Add to Queue