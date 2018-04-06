My Queue

Marketing / Branding

Branding Boot Camp: The Final Result

Jessica Abo sits down with branding expert Kathleen Griffith to share her progress after going through Griffith's boot camp.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the last three episodes, I learned how to overcome fragmentationhow to develop a brand strategy and how to build a tactical marketing plan. In my final episode with the founder of Grayce & Co, I share where all of Kathleen Griffith's advice has directed me. Thank you for following along and doing these assignments with me. I hope Griffith has helped you with your business plans, too.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

