Branding Boot Camp: The Final Result

/

Jessica Abo sits down with branding expert Kathleen Griffith to share her progress after going through Griffith's boot camp.

April 6, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the last three episodes, I learned how to overcome fragmentation, how to develop a brand strategy and how to build a tactical marketing plan. In my final episode with the founder of Grayce & Co, I share where all of Kathleen Griffith's advice has directed me. Thank you for following along and doing these assignments with me. I hope Griffith has helped you with your business plans, too.

Related: Branding Boot Camp: How to Build a Tactical Marketing Plan

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.