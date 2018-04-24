This Entrepreneur Shares How to Name Your Company -- or Fix a Bad Name

/

The founder of PolicyGenius walks us through the rigorous process she went through to scrap a confusing name and create one that led to success.

April 24, 2018 2 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

A company's name is one of (if not the) biggest early decisions a company founder will make -- and they often get it wrong. Google was first called BackRub, Best Buy was Sound of Music, eBay was AuctionWeb and Policygenius was KnowItOwl.

In this episode, Policygenius's founder walks us through the rigorous process she went through to scrap a confusing name and create one that led to success.

