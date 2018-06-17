How to Build a Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Life

Here's how to build your 'life' resume, not just your 'business' resume.

June 17, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



There’s one resource in this world we all take for granted: time. We’re only on this planet for a small amount of time, and we tend to build routines in our lives that make the days roll by.

The next thing we know, we look in the mirror and we’re 70. When you look at that face do you want to see a life of missed opportunities or one filled with experiences you are proud of? If you want the latter, you need to make sure you schedule time for you. Take the time to build your life resume, because that’s what makes our lives much more interesting.

When you talk about someone, do you talk about how they clock in to work on time everyday at 9 a.m. and work late hours? Or, do you talk about the places they’ve been to and the experiences they’ve had?

On this episode of The School of Greatness, I bring you back someone who has decided to build their life’s resume: Jesse Itzler.

Itzler enjoys living life “out of the box.” In fact, he doesn’t even have a box. The author of The New York Times bestseller, Living with a Seal, co-founded Marquis Jet, the world’s largest private jet card company which he and his partner sold to Berkshire Hathaway/NetJets. Itzler then partnered with Zico coconut water, which he and his partner sold to The Coca-Cola Company.

He’s also the kind of person that, when he wants something, he grabs onto the opportunity without delay. He recently decided he needed to detox his mind from electronics and the constant multitasking of today’s world. So he ended up living with monks, in a room as small as a table, unable to communicate with his family, just to find himself.

The lessons he learned most were about the need to make time for yourself and the people around you that you care most about. In the end, that’s where you’ll have the most impact and where your true legacy will come from.

Learn more lessons from Jesse’s isolation and time with the monks, on Episode 652.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.